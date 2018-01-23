Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Nails down ninth assist
Jensen contributed a secondary assist in Monday's 3-0 road win over the Devils.
The Red Wings and fantasy owners alike will take what they can get from Jensen. Selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the right defenseman has the requisite combination of speed and skill to make a noticeable own-zone impact, but with nine helpers representing his point total through 45 games, Jensen is best viewed as waiver fodder in virtually any fantasy setting.
