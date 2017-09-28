Jensen (undisclosed) will miss the rest of preseason, though he will be practicing without contact.

Jensen is well liked by team brass, as evidenced by their protecting him from the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. He put up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 49 games as a rookie last season, and his minus-7 rating doesn't look all that bad when you consider that Detroit allowed the fifth-most goals that year. We're likely to learn more about his condition by the time the regular season rolls around.