Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Pair of helpers in win
Jensen finished Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville with two assists.
The stay-at-home blueliner has now collected four helpers over his past five games and sits at 15 points through 56 games in 2018-19. Finishing tied for the team lead with three blocked shots, the 28-year-old was also a force defensively in Tuesday's win.
More News
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Likely staying put•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Picks up rare assist•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Limited offense despite heavy role•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Lackluster effort Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Factors into opening tally•
-
Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Gets two goals in game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...