Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Picks up rare assist
Jensen recorded an assist, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 28-year-old has only three points (all helpers) in 18 games since Christmas, but Jensen has been a reliable stay-at-home defender during that time, tallying 19 blocks and 16 hits with a plus-3 rating while averaging more than 22:30 in ice time a game. The 2009 fifth-round pick doesn't offer much fantasy value, but he's developed into a solid blueliner in his third NHL campaign.
