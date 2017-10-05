Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Ready to go
Jensen (thumb) will play in Thursday's home opener against the Wild, MLive.com reports.
The industrious winger will slot in at right defense with Xavier Ouellet on the third paring. However, this may not be a permanent assignment, as veteran Niklas Kronwall (groin) needs to sit this one out. As a rookie last season, Jensen picked up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and a minus-7 rating over 49 games.
