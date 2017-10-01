Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Rejoins team for practice
Jensen (thumb) returned to practice Saturday, MLive.com reports.
It's not abundantly clear if the Minnesota native will be able to play against his hometown team in the Wild for Opening Night at Detroit's brand new venue -- Little Caesars Arena -- on Thursday. Coach Jeff Blashill said, "I expect him to be ready. We're being very precautionary right now, but I can't guarantee it." If Jensen can't go, then Xavier Ouellet, Ryan Sproul or newcomer Luke Witkowski could suit up as a third-pairing defenseman for the first game. Of course, Niklas Kronwall (groin) is perpetually injured and that could stir up the depth-chart order even more.
