Jensen will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Wings seem to adore Jensen based on his blue-collar playing style that vibes in the Motor City, but coach Jeff Blashill needs to figure out a way to get more offensive production from his blueliners. Jensen's fantasy impact is negligible, as eight assists represent his point total through 44 games.

