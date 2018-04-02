Jensen has picked up the offensive pace with two assists over the last three games.

The Minnesota native has averaged 19:37 of ice time since March 22, when news broke that allied defenseman Mike Green (back) would undergo cervical spine surgery and be sidelined for the rest of the season. Jensen doesn't hold a candle to Green in the attacking zone, but he's still a decent playmaker and Detroit is flush with talented forwards with whom he can connect from the blue line.