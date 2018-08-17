Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Tenuous grip on starting role
Jensen is no lock to be a regular with the Red Wings this season, MLive.com reports.
There are a handful of blue-line prospects that could render Jensen the odd man out as soon as training camp rolls around. He's a low-end contributor, having collected four goals and 24 assists over his first 130 games at the top level, and fantasy owners similarly have found no use for his cumulative minus-15 rating over that span. Prospect Joe Hicketts sampled life in the NHL last season and is considered a leading candidate to break camp with the Red Wings. Jensen would then be placed on the trade block and/or relegated to the minors with AHL Grand Rapids.
