Leddy took four shots in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Leddy has not been as useful in the assists category this season as he had been last year with the Islanders, when he put up 29 helpers in 56 contests. With just one goal and 10 assists in 40 games for Detroit, the 30-year-old defenseman is not quite up to snuff compared to some of his best seasons.