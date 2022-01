Leddy supplied an overtime assist as the Red Wings edged the Sabres 3-2 on Monday.

Leddy swirled around a defender and kept his eyes on Dylan Larkin, who he ultimately fed for the game-winning tally in overtime. This was a clutch helper from Leddy after the Sabres held him off the scoresheet entirely in Sunday's 4-0 win. Leddy has chipped in a goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season.