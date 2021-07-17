Leddy was traded from the Islanders to the Red Wings on Friday in exchange for Richard Panik and a 2021 second-round pick.
Leddy had spent the last seven seasons with the Islanders, and he recorded two goals and 29 assists while averaging 21:35 minutes per game across his 56 appearances in 2020. The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract and should be a prominent defenseman for the Red Wings next year.
