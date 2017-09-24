Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play in preseason

Kronwall (back) is out for Monday's preseason contest against Pittsburgh, but the team hopes to get him in to two preseason games before Opening Night, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The career-Red Wing hasn't been able to practice with his teammates since training camp began Sept. 15, instead skating on his own for that time. If Kronwall is healthy enough to go through with the team's preseason plans for him, the next time he would play is likely to be Thursday against Chicago.