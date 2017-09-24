Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play in preseason
Kronwall (back) is out for Monday's preseason contest against Pittsburgh, but the team hopes to get him in to two preseason games before Opening Night, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The career-Red Wing hasn't been able to practice with his teammates since training camp began Sept. 15, instead skating on his own for that time. If Kronwall is healthy enough to go through with the team's preseason plans for him, the next time he would play is likely to be Thursday against Chicago.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Could still play Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to see preseason action•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Missing from practice•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will see minutes scaled back•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not ready to retire•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...