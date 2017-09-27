Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play Thursday
Kronwall (back) hopes to play in Thursday's preseason home contest versus the Red Wings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Expect the Red Wings to be careful with Kronwall, as he's been perpetually banged up over the last two seasons; we're talking 111 games played over that span. When he ultimately decides to hang up his skates for good, Detroit fans will probably best remember him for the bone-jarring hits that he delivered in his prime years, but the reality is that the Swedish blueliner hasn't met the 100-plus hits mark since 2011-12.
