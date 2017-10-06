Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: All but ruled out for Saturday

Kronwall (groin) missed Friday's practice and it's "safe to assume" that he won't be playing Saturday on the road against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With Kronwall missing the season opener and appearing highly doubtful for this next contest, look for Xavier Ouellett to continue getting playing time among the bottom-four group of defensemen. Newcomer Luke Witkowski is also an option to play both defense and a bottom-six forward spot, though he was a healthy scratch to start the new campaign.