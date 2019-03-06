Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Brushes twine in tough loss

Kronwall opened the scoring in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Kronwall stayed put at the trade deadline, as he'll likely finish out his career with the Original Six club. The 38-year-old, with points in back-to-back games, has compiled three goals and 15 assists through 63 contests this season.

