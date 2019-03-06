Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Brushes twine in tough loss
Kronwall opened the scoring in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Kronwall stayed put at the trade deadline, as he'll likely finish out his career with the Original Six club. The 38-year-old, with points in back-to-back games, has compiled three goals and 15 assists through 63 contests this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Unlikely to be dealt•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Sets up man-advantage goal•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Paces club with two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not distracted by trade speculation•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Finding offensive rhythm•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...