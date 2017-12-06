Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects helper in win over Jets
Kronwall recorded an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating through 19:56 of ice time (4:50 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.
While the Tuesday's power-play minutes are encouraging, there hasn't been consistent enough offense from the veteran defenseman to make him a viable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Kronwall has just two goals, eight points and 28 shots through 25 games, after all. Additionally, he's not helping out enough in the peripheral categories with only 10 PIM, 20 hits and 25 blocked shots.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Garners helper in home loss•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Discloses exploration of stem cell treatment•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to return this week•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: All but ruled out for Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Ruled out for opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...