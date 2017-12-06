Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects helper in win over Jets

Kronwall recorded an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating through 19:56 of ice time (4:50 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

While the Tuesday's power-play minutes are encouraging, there hasn't been consistent enough offense from the veteran defenseman to make him a viable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Kronwall has just two goals, eight points and 28 shots through 25 games, after all. Additionally, he's not helping out enough in the peripheral categories with only 10 PIM, 20 hits and 25 blocked shots.