Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects two assists in loss
Kronwall recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The veteran entered with just two goals, 11 assists and 41 shots through 49 games this season, so this was a bit of a surprising result. Kronwall's days of being a go-to fantasy asset are long gone, and no one should fret fading him moving forward.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Staying healthy this season•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects helper in win over Jets•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Garners helper in home loss•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Discloses exploration of stem cell treatment•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to return this week•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...