Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects two assists in loss

Kronwall recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The veteran entered with just two goals, 11 assists and 41 shots through 49 games this season, so this was a bit of a surprising result. Kronwall's days of being a go-to fantasy asset are long gone, and no one should fret fading him moving forward.

