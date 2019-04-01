Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects two assists

Kronwall notched two helpers, one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

Kronwall has five assists over his last six games, adding 11 blocked shots in that span. However, he hasn't fired a shot on goal since March 7. Obviously, it's hard to score if you can find the target. Kronwall is up to 26 points (three tallies, 23 helpers) in 76 outings.

