Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects two assists
Kronwall notched two helpers, one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Kronwall has five assists over his last six games, adding 11 blocked shots in that span. However, he hasn't fired a shot on goal since March 7. Obviously, it's hard to score if you can find the target. Kronwall is up to 26 points (three tallies, 23 helpers) in 76 outings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Four points in last four games•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Brushes twine in tough loss•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Unlikely to be dealt•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Sets up man-advantage goal•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Paces club with two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not distracted by trade speculation•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...