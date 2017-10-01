Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Dealing with groin ailment
Kronwall is day-to-day with what Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is calling a slight groin injury, MLive.com reports.
Whether or not you're a fan of the Wings, it's hard not to feel for Kronwall, as he just can't seem to get healthy for a prolonged period of time. He'd been severely limited by knee problems the past two years, only for back spasms to surface in mid-September. He played well in Thursday's home loss to the Blackhawks, having picked up a primary assist over 19:30 of ice time, but now he's already paid another visit to the team's trainers. It'll be hard to trust Kronwall in fantasy settings even if this latest malady really does turn out to be a minor issue.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Strong showing in return•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play in preseason•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Could still play Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to see preseason action•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Missing from practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...