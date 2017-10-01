Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Dealing with groin ailment

Kronwall is day-to-day with what Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is calling a slight groin injury, MLive.com reports.

Whether or not you're a fan of the Wings, it's hard not to feel for Kronwall, as he just can't seem to get healthy for a prolonged period of time. He'd been severely limited by knee problems the past two years, only for back spasms to surface in mid-September. He played well in Thursday's home loss to the Blackhawks, having picked up a primary assist over 19:30 of ice time, but now he's already paid another visit to the team's trainers. It'll be hard to trust Kronwall in fantasy settings even if this latest malady really does turn out to be a minor issue.