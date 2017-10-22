Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Discloses exploration of stem cell treatment

Kronwall revealed that he tried stem cell therapy on his damaged left knee, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Swede's knee is reportedly damaged to the point that surgery won't lessen the pain, so he's sought out other medical avenues to be able to tolerate the bum knee and continue his playing career. "Once you get bone-on-bone, at least all the research that is out there, it seems there is not too many things that you can do without having to jeopardize your career," Kronwall said. "So you find a way through it." The 36-year-old has played in 800 career contests (76 goals, 303 assists) and despite his experiencing devastating knee/leg injuries of the years, he's still logging close to 19 minutes per game this season. This is a microcosm of Kronwall's toughness, perseverance and dedication to the game of hockey.