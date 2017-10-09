Play

Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to return this week

Kronwall is looking to make his regular season debut against Arizona on Thursday or Las Vegas on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall originally sustained a groin injury Sept. 30, and it appears he's just about ready to take the ice for the first time in the 2017-18 season. After suffering knee injuries that limited him to 57 and 64 games the last two seasons respectively, Detroit is likely making sure the 36-year-old is fully healthy before coming back to the show. When he returns, Kronwall look look to bounce back from last season's career low of 13 points.

