Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to see preseason action

Kronwall (back) should suit up in at least one preseason contest according to coach Jeff Blashill, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall has not been taking part in training camp sessions due to back spasms, which have been described by Blashill as nothing serious. However, fantasy owners will no doubt be concerned given the 36-year-old played in less than 65 games in each of his last two seasons as a result of various injuries. The news effectively rules the veteran out against Boston on Tuesday.