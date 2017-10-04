Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expects to play Thursday

Kronwall (groin) expects to be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Minnesota, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fantasy owners should take this news with a grain of salt, as Kronwall has yet to be cleared by the Red Wings' training staff, but it's certainly a step in the right direction after he was deemed doubtful for Opening Night earlier this week. The veteran blueliner's status for Detroit's regular-season opener should be confirmed prior to puck drop Thursday evening.