Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expects to play Thursday
Kronwall (groin) expects to be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Minnesota, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fantasy owners should take this news with a grain of salt, as Kronwall has yet to be cleared by the Red Wings' training staff, but it's certainly a step in the right direction after he was deemed doubtful for Opening Night earlier this week. The veteran blueliner's status for Detroit's regular-season opener should be confirmed prior to puck drop Thursday evening.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not looking good for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Iffy for Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Dealing with groin ailment•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Strong showing in return•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play in preseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...