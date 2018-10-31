Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Finding offensive rhythm
Kronwall provided a secondary assist in Tuesday's 5-3 road win over the Blue Jackets.
An undisclosed issue delayed Kronwall's season debut until the fourth game, and he went seven straight games without recording a point before delivering helpers in the last two. The 37-year-old defenseman is likely to retire after this season.
