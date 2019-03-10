Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Four points in last four games
Kronwall delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Kronwall has quietly put up four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games. There's sneaky value in this old dude's stick. Check your wire.
More News
