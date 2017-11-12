Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Garners helper in home loss
Kronwall delivered a primary assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
This one certainly made the highlight reel, as the Swede faked a shot and threaded the puck through heavy traffic for an Andreas Athanasiou tally. Still, Kronwall, who missed the first three games of the season due to a groin injury, has compiled only three points (all assists) through 15 games. As a result, you're likely to find him on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.
