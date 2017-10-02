Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Iffy for Opening Night
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Kronwall (groin) is "questionable/doubtful" for the season opener, which will take place against the Wild at home Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It's rare to see two levels of injury severity rolled into one, but we're assuming this means that Kronwall is considered somewhere between questionable and doubtful to start the new campaign. Either way, fantasy owners are advised to take a wait-and-see approach with the oft-injured Kronwall, as his chronic battle with the injury bug has sapped his production significantly over the years. Last season, he had just 13 points and a minus-7 rating over 57 games.
More News
