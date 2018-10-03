Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Lands on IR

Detroit placed Kronwall (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall won't be available for Thursday's season opener against Columbus, but if he's healthy, he'll be eligible to return Sunday against the Kings. With Kronwall in recovery mode, rookie Libor Sulak could get the call against the Blue Jackets.

