Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Manages healthy, productive season
Kronwall appeared in 79 games this season, notching four goals, 23 assists (15 power-play points) to complement 82 hits and 107 blocked shots.
Considering Kronwall played through a permanently damaged left knee, this was a remarkable output for the 37-year-old defenseman. In fact, he achieved his highest point total in three years to possibly have helped some fantasy owners in deep leagues. Kronwall has one year left on his contract before he'd be eligible to hit the open as an unrestricted free agent, though we wouldn't be surprised if he retired at that point.
