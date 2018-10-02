Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Misses latest skate

Kronwall (undisclosed) was not available to skate Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall's availability for Thursday's season home opener versus the Blue Jackets appears to be in serious doubt. Rosters are due from NHL clubs by 5 p.m. Tuesday, at which point it'll become more clear which prospects could get the call in the wake of injuries to Kronwall, Mike Green (illness), Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) and Trevor Daley (lower body).