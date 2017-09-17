Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Missing from practice
Kronwall (back spasms) missed his second consecutive practice Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
After the veteran Swede was absent from practice Saturday, head coach Jeff Blashill said that the spasms were nothing serious, but that he wasn't sure if Kronwall would return to the ice for the remainder of training camp. If this ends up being the case, it's a worrying scenario. Even if Kronwall is at full health for the start of the regular season, he'll have missed critical preparation time, which could hamper his production.
