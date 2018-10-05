Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Nearing return to action

Kronwall (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Kings or Monday's game against the Ducks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It appears the plan is to ease Kronwall back into action, so he'll likely only suit up for one of Detroit's back-to-back contests in California, although the Red Wings have yet to identify which one that will be. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Sunday evening.