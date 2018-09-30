Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: No lock for Opening Night
Kronwall (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's home opener against the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Kronwall reportedly "tweaked an injury," but we're waiting for the exact nature of the issue. The veteran played through a permanently damaged left knee last season, even going so far as trying stem cell treatment to advance his career. Due to a rash of late-preseason setbacks for some of Detroit's more established blueliners, including Kronwall, Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) and Mike Green (illness), expect the Original Six club to rely on prospects like Libor Sulak, Joe Hicketts, and possibly even Filip Hronek to open the 2018-19 campaign.
