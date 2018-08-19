Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Potentially entering last season
Kronwall acknowledged that 2018-19 could be his last season in the NHL, Sportnet reports.
After 14 seasons at the NHL level, Kronwall is entering the final season on his seven-year contract with Detroit. While there have been no discussions regarding an extension, Kronwall stated that he had been "fortunate enough to play in Detroit all these years" and that he had a "tough time" seeing himself "in a different jersey." Considering the rebuilding nature of the Red Wings organization, a departure for the 37-year-old defenseman appears to be approaching.
