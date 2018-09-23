Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Primary distributor on man-advantage goal

Kronwall set up Filip Zadina on the power play for the rookie's first career (preseason) goal Friday. The Red Wings defeated the Bruins at home, 4-3 in overtime.

Zadina blasted a one-timer from the slot that brushed twine and Kronwall was credited with the primary apple. This should be the final season for Swede, who's always going to be remembered for the bone-crushing hits that he delivered in his prime.