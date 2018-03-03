Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Registers goal, assist
Kronwall scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.
The 37-year-old Swede is seemingly on his last legs. He has only three goals and 16 assists through 61 games and he's only put 53 shots on goal. However, there is one place where Kronwall has still found relative success. He now has 12 power-play points.
