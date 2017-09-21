Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Remains chance for Opening Night appearance
Kronwall (back) has skated solo the last couple of days and the Red Wings are still holding out hope that he'll be ready for Opening Night, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Swede has been perpetually banged up over the past two seasons, drawing into 121 contests over that span. It's not mission critical that the defenseman with 13 years of NHL experience finds his way into a preseason game since all he needs to prove is his health, but he reportedly could practice Thursday, and that would be a nice step in his recovery from back spasms. If Kronwall's condition doesn't improve, he'll be a fine candidate for long-term injured reserve to start the season; such a move would free up cap space against the upper limit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to see preseason action•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Missing from practice•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will see minutes scaled back•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not ready to retire•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Officially out Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...