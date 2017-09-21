Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Remains chance for Opening Night appearance

Kronwall (back) has skated solo the last couple of days and the Red Wings are still holding out hope that he'll be ready for Opening Night, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Swede has been perpetually banged up over the past two seasons, drawing into 121 contests over that span. It's not mission critical that the defenseman with 13 years of NHL experience finds his way into a preseason game since all he needs to prove is his health, but he reportedly could practice Thursday, and that would be a nice step in his recovery from back spasms. If Kronwall's condition doesn't improve, he'll be a fine candidate for long-term injured reserve to start the season; such a move would free up cap space against the upper limit.