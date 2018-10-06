Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Ruled out for next two games
Kronwall (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday in Los Angeles or Monday in Anaheim, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
With Kronwall missing the next two contests, the earliest he can return will be next Thursday at home against the Maple Leafs. Detroit's blue line is currently riddled with injuries, but it appears the team is playing it safe with the 37-year-old Swede.
