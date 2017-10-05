Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Ruled out for opener
Kronwall (groin) will miss Thursday's season opener in Detroit versus the Wild.
The oft-injured blueliner reportedly will be replaced by youngster Xavier Ouellet. Kronwall himself expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Red Wings, but evidently the training staff is erring on the side of caution here. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road match in Ottawa.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not looking good for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Iffy for Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Dealing with groin ailment•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Strong showing in return•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Aiming to play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...