Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Ruled out for opener

Kronwall (groin) will miss Thursday's season opener in Detroit versus the Wild.

The oft-injured blueliner reportedly will be replaced by youngster Xavier Ouellet. Kronwall himself expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Red Wings, but evidently the training staff is erring on the side of caution here. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road match in Ottawa.

