Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Scores for 400th career point
Kronwall recorded his 400th career point with a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins.
Forever beloved by Red Wings fans for his glory days delivering bone-crushing hits, Kronwall doesn't do much of that anymore, but he is ranked fourth on the franchise's all-time scoring list among defensemen. The 37-year-old has been playing on a damaged left knee for years, but it appears that the team has scrapped plans to hold him out of the occasional contest for rest purposes, as he's played in 74 straight while averaging roughly 18:30 of ice time.
