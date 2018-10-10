Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut
Kronwall (undisclosed) will make his season debut Thursday evening against the Maple Leafs, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This was expected to be the case since the man himself said he'd be fit to play, but now there's confirmation on the matter. Kronwall managed to stay healthy last season, adding four goals and 23 assists. Long gone are his days of consistently delivering bell-ringing hits, but the Swede actually had 15 of his 27 points on the power play in 2017-18. Kronwall can still get it done in at the attacking zone, making him a sneaky DFS play.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Optimistic about Thursday return•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Nearing return to action•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Lands on IR•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Misses latest skate•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: No lock for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...