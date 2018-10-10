Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut

Kronwall (undisclosed) will make his season debut Thursday evening against the Maple Leafs, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

This was expected to be the case since the man himself said he'd be fit to play, but now there's confirmation on the matter. Kronwall managed to stay healthy last season, adding four goals and 23 assists. Long gone are his days of consistently delivering bell-ringing hits, but the Swede actually had 15 of his 27 points on the power play in 2017-18. Kronwall can still get it done in at the attacking zone, making him a sneaky DFS play.