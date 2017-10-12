Play

Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut

Kronwall (groin) will make his season debut Thursday night against the Coyotes in Arizona, NHL.com reports.

This is good timing for the Red Wings, as Danny DeKeyser suffered a lower-body injury in the latest contest and is expected to be scratched for the upcoming clash with the 'Yotes. Kronwall had back-to-back seasons of 44-plus points between 2013-15, but he's suffered a litany of injuries since then and that's sapped his production a great deal. By no means is he a must-add in the fantasy realm.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories