Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut
Kronwall (groin) will make his season debut Thursday night against the Coyotes in Arizona, NHL.com reports.
This is good timing for the Red Wings, as Danny DeKeyser suffered a lower-body injury in the latest contest and is expected to be scratched for the upcoming clash with the 'Yotes. Kronwall had back-to-back seasons of 44-plus points between 2013-15, but he's suffered a litany of injuries since then and that's sapped his production a great deal. By no means is he a must-add in the fantasy realm.
