Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Staying healthy this season
Kronwall, whose left knee is permanently damaged, has played in 37 consecutive games.
The Red Wings will face the Lightning on Sunday and then have six straight days off for the league-mandated bye week. Kronwall's accepted the fact that there are no viable treatment options for his bothersome knee, though he even went as far as exploring stem cell treatment. He's posted two goals and eight assists with six of his points taking place on the man advantage this campaign. The Swede plays with a lot of heart and determination, and it's basically those traits alone enabling him to still average as much as 18 minutes of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Collects helper in win over Jets•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Garners helper in home loss•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Discloses exploration of stem cell treatment•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Set for season debut•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to return this week•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: All but ruled out for Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...