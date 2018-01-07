Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Staying healthy this season

Kronwall, whose left knee is permanently damaged, has played in 37 consecutive games.

The Red Wings will face the Lightning on Sunday and then have six straight days off for the league-mandated bye week. Kronwall's accepted the fact that there are no viable treatment options for his bothersome knee, though he even went as far as exploring stem cell treatment. He's posted two goals and eight assists with six of his points taking place on the man advantage this campaign. The Swede plays with a lot of heart and determination, and it's basically those traits alone enabling him to still average as much as 18 minutes of ice time per contest.