Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Strong showing in return
Kronwall (back) returned for Thursday night's preseason home loss to the Blackhawks, picking up a primary assist and two PIM over 19:31 of ice time.
Fans of the Winged Wheel can rejoice knowing that the Swedish blueliner with 13 years of NHL experience not only returned to action, but was productive and handled a fair amount of playing time. Kronwall pitched in just 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) over an injury riddled 2016-17 campaign, so he's best selected near the final rounds of fantasy drafts -- or, in deep leagues, left for the waiver wire.
