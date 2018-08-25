Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Unlikely to be available for back-to-back games

Kronwall could be rested on the second game of back-to-back sets this coming season, MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings reportedly have 13 back-to-back sequences on the docket this year, meaning the 37-year-old has virtually no chance of matching his 79-game output from 2017-18. Kronwall managed four goals and 23 assists to stay fantasy relevant in deeper settings last year but the Swede has had to rely on stem cell treatment and the club has been wanting to cut his playing time for a while. In the final year of his contract with a heavy cap hit of $4.75 million, this campaign should be the curtain call for the man who's been a fan favorite in Motown for his bone-crushing hits and playmaking acumen.