Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Unlikely to be dealt
Kronwall, who delivered a primary assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers, isn't on the trade block, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Kronwall's signed three contracts exclusively with Detroit over parts of 15 seasons, with the Swede's name having become synonymous with jarring hits. The Wings ideally would be resting him on occasion, knowing he's been playing with a permanently damaged left knee, but a host of injuries to other defensemen in Motown have scrapped such plans. As a result, Kronwall has appeared in 57 of a possible 60 games in 2018-19; an undisclosed injury delayed his season debut, though he's been a lineup mainstay ever since. Don't expect the 38-year-old to be traded since Kronwall has expressed interest in staying put, and GM Ken Holland values the leadership that the veteran brings to the table.
