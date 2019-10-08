Red Wings' Oliwer Kaski: Recalled from AHL

Kaski was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Kaski played 32 games with Western Michigan University before heading overseas to the Finnish Elite League. Last season, he racked up 19 goals and 51 points and scored a goal in his AHL debut this season. The 6-foot-3 blueliner could bounce between the AHL and NHL levels this season but he does display some interesting offensive upside.

Our Latest Stories