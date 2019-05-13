Red Wings' Oliwer Kaski: Signs one-year deal

Kaski agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kaski won't officially put pen to paper until after the World Championships, but his new coach (Jeff Blashill) will get an up-close look at the 23-year-old during the tournament. The Finn racked up 51 points in 59 games with Finnish club Pelicans this season and will try to translate his offensive touch to the North American style of play. While Kaski figures to compete for a roster spot in training camp, the two-way nature of his contract gives the club the option of sending him down to the minors in order to further his development.