Maatta secured an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Maatta synched up with Filip Hronek, helping his defensive partner to his first goal in the last 21 games. There have been some big moments from Maatta on the way to four goals and 12 assists through 47 games, but he's not a factor on the power play and ranks No. 73 in points among defensemen, meaning you'd have to be in quite the deep league to render him worthy of a roster spot.